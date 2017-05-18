Josh Busker, 25, was arrested May 17 on the charges of false pretense and grand larceny.
May 18, 2017

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

