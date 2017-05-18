South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Eric Hill, 30, was arrested May 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Moran, 49, was arrested May 17 on two counts possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph McMillian, 36, was arrested May 17 on a charge of financing or receiving funds from trafficking violations.
Lydia Moffett, 36, was arrested May 17 on a charge of controlled substance acquisition by fraud.
Keshyric Tillman, 24, was arrested May 17 on a charge of controlled substance acquisition by fraud.
Lakeshia Johnson, 27, was arrested May 17 on three counts controlled substance acquisition by fraud.
Leila Hall, 23, was arrested May 17 on a charge of possession with intent.
Quyisha Robinson, 35, was arrested May 17 on a charge of controlled substance acquisition by fraud.
Charles Louise Hartney, 36, was arrested May 17 on the charges of violation of probation and grand larceny.
Charles Sims, 43, was arrested May 17 on a charge of felony shoplifting.
Coreal James, 26, was arrested May 17 on a charge of controlled substance acquisition by fraud.
Dante Cooper, 22, was arrested May 17 on three counts of aggravated assault.
Gabrielle Spotorno, 24, was arrested May 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kansas Taeschner, 36, was arrested May 17 on a charge of violation of probation.
