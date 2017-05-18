He burned down a house so prison will now be his home

A judge has sentenced a Gulfport man to 15 years in prison for burning down his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Willie Soloman Robinson, 47, was sentenced as a habitual offender after a Harrison County jury found him guilty of first-degree arson for torching a home on 21st Street on March 21, 2015, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Robinson will have to serve the full sentence.
The jury heard testimony that Robinson had threatened to burn the house down and the woman had asked him to move out, prosecutors said.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
