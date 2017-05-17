She was pulled over for careless driving, but officers suspected something else

A woman accused of driving impaired, and with a suspended license, faces a felony charge of DUI fourth offense.
Misty Lee Nicole Boudreaux, 37, also was ticketed for careless driving and no proof of insurance when a Harrison County deputy arrested her Monday.
It’s the fourth time in at least five years that Boudreaux has been accused of driving impaired. She was jailed Monday on a $50,000 bond. Her misdemeanor bonds total $1,500.
Details on her first DUI arrest don’t show up on the county jail docket. But Biloxi police arrested her on Nov. 11, 2011, on a second-offense DUI and ticketed for driving with a license suspended as a result of her first DUI. She served 15 days in the county jail.
Gulfport police arrested her on charges of DUI refusal, careless driving and driving with a suspended license in February 2016. She was indicted on a charge of DUI third offense in September.
Gulfport police arrested her Dec. 29 on charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license. It’s unclear how that case was resolved.
Felony DUI punishable by two to 10 years in prison.
Boudreaux has served time since 2013 on two counts each of domestic assault and failure to pay old fines, and one count each of public drunk and disturbing the peace, the jail docket shows. She also was arrested in 2014 and in March on a domestic assault charge.
