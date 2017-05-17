Parking lot fight leads to man’s arrest

A man has filed a complaint alleging an acquaintance struck him with a vehicle after a fight in the Target parking lot.
Police arrested Raul Nathan McDowell, 27, of Gulfport, on an aggravated assault charge Tuesday night.
The two men had been arguing over an incident that occurred earlier in the day and the argument escalated into a fight, police Capt. Marty Griffin said.
After they fought, McDowell was driving off, and the man said that’s when McDowell hit him with his vehicle, Griffin said.
“He had no (visible) injuries,” Griffin said of the man.
The man signed a complaint and police obtained an arrest, Griffin said.
McDowell was held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments