Man doing time for RICO conviction sentenced to 10 more years in prison

A man serving time on a state RICO violation has been sentenced to 10 additional years in prison for having a short-barrel rifle.
Damon Derrell Pittman, 38, of Picayune, was sentenced on a guilty plea Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr.
The judge ordered Pittman to serve the 10 years consecutively to a 20-year prison term he had received for conviction in Pearl River County on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
Pittman pleaded guilty to the firearm charge Dec. 1, admitting he was in possession of a short-barrel rifle Dec. 15, 2015, in Pearl River County.
A short-barrel rifle is a rifle with its barrel cut or sawed off to the same length as the magazine tube.
Pittman, a felon, had been released from prison on the RICO conviction but was taken back into state custody before the federal indictment was unsealed Aug. 23. An eight-count indictment accused him of continuing to commit firearm and drug crimes in Pearl River County.
His tentative release date on the RICO conviction is Jan. 9, 2026, the state prison website shows. He will be taken to a federal prison after finishing his state sentence.
