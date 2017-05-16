Pastor says someone broke into church and stole money, but it could have been worse

The leader of a Gulfport church said he’s relieved a break-in wasn’t as bad as it could have been.
Windows were being replaced at Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church on Tuesday after damage and the theft of donations were noticed. The church is on Dedeaux Road just east of Jackson Street.
A change jar for donations that held between $400 and $500 was taken, said The Rev. Amos Marshall, senior pastor.
“We believe a member of our church turned around and broke into the church,” Marshall said.
But Marshall said the church would have been out about $1,000, just from replacing windows, had members not shown up to clean up and make repairs.
“We are just thanking God because it could have been worse. We’ve got amplifiers and instruments, and items in my office could have been taken as well,” he said.
Marshall said the windows were expected to be repaired by later Tuesday afternoon
Information on the police investigation was not immediately available.
