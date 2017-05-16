A still-frame from a surveillance video shows this Pontiac Vibe with a roof rack used during multiple storage unit burglaries in Biloxi. Police want to know who drives the car.
May 16, 2017 12:33 PM

He drives a Pontiac Vibe and police say he’s a burglary suspect

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Police say a man sought in the break-in of storage units drives a Pontiac Vibe with a roof rack. And the car may still have only one working headlight.

Still photos from surveillance video at Stor-All-Er Mini Warehouse show the man appears to have covered his face in Saturday’s burglaries. One of his headlights was out.

Though his facial features aren’t clear, police believe they know the type of vehicle used in the break-ins between 2 and 4 a.m., Detective Steve Kelly said.

The storage units are at 2312 Pass Road just west of AgincourtAvenue.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the car is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112, or email its criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Or tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

SunHerald.com will update this report when new information is available.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

