Store’s deposits ‘just never made it to the bank,’ police official says

A former employee of Dollar General is accused of embezzling $8,546.92 by failing to make daily deposits over a period of several months.
Police arrested Brandy Marie Savell, 35, Tuesday following an investigation that began in October, Assistant Police Chief Mechelle Carbine said.
“The store reported she was responsible for making the daily deposits on the times the money came up missing,” she said. “The money just never made it to the bank.”
The Dollar General is at 505 West North Street.
There were several suspects, Carbine said, but the embezzling pointed to Savell because she was responsible for making deposits on the days the money turned up missing.
Carbine said investigators documented sufficient evidence for probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant May 8. Officers found her Tuesday and placed her under arrest.
Savell was held at the Harrison County jail on a $5,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
Carbine said the case remains under investigation.
