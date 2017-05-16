Misty Boudreaux, 37, was arrested May 15, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony DUI, fourth offense. She also faces misdemeanor charges of careless driving, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license.
May 16, 2017 7:09 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, May 15, 2017

Here are the felony arrests that were made Monday, May 15, 2017, by Coast law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are those shown on jail dockets at the time they were was accessed by the Sun Herald.

