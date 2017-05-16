South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, May 15, 2017

Brandy Savell, 35, was arrested May 15, 2017, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of embezzlement.
Chadwick Hall, 43, was arrested May 15, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of manufacture of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Christopher Bailey, 57, was arrested May 15, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for grand larceny.
David Parker, 18, was arrested May 15, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of simple assault on a police officer, firefighter or school official. He also faces two charges of retaliation on a public servant.
Devaun Dexter, 22, was arrested May 15, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also was arrested on a probation warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
Iesha Granderson, 26, was arrested May 15, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
John Price, 57, was arrested May 15, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Letitia Daniels, 35, was arrested May 15, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
Thomas Daniels, 59, was arrested May 15, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a pluries capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He also had bond revoked on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Todd Quigley, 21, was arrested May 15, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana. He also faces four misdemeanor capias warrants.
