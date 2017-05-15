Police say juvenile was shot during attempted drug deal in Gautier

Police expect to arrest a juvenile suspected of shooting another juvenile during an attempted drug deal that left evidence behind, police said.
A 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen Sunday in the shooting at 1409 U.S. 90, Detective Capt. Casey Baxter said. That’s the address of Isle of Pines Mobile Home Park.
Someone took the wounded teen to a hospital, he said. The teen was treated and released.
Police found drugs at the scene of the shootings and drugs also were thrown out of the vehicle that took the wounded teen to a hospital, Baxter said.
Casey said police know the name of the alleged shooter and hope to make an arrest soon.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-4686. Or tipsters can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or giving a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
