South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from Sunday, May 14, 2017

Glendel Perry Madden III, 30, was arrested May 14, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on two counts of possession with intent (hydrocodone and meth) and a probation warrant on a malicious mischief conviction.
Joshua Devon McGee, 33, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth and misdemeanor charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Manuel Augusta Alvarez-Barragan, 19, was arrested Sunday, May 14, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a hold for an unspecified law enforcement agency.
Silas Layne Hall, 35, was arrested on Sunday, May 14, 2017, by the Waveland Police Department on a probation warrant and a misdemeanor charge of contempt/failure to appear.
Theodore Manning, 44, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2017, on three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and is held with no bond on an intensive supervision order.
Thomas Conrad Formica, 25, was arrested Sunday, May 14, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of possession with intent.
Thomas Garrett Owens, 26, was arrested Sunday, May 14, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of burglary of a business.
Wilson Pineda, 30, was arrested Sunday, May 14, 2017, on a hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
