It started as a traffic stop. Now two women face federal drug charges.

What started as a traffic stop in Jackson County ended with officers finding 13.2 pounds of cocaine, the FBI said.
Officers with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team said they stopped two women driving carelessly on Interstate 10 near Mississippi 57 on Wednesday.
After getting consent to search the vehicle, an FBI press release said, officers found a kilogram of cocaine. The occupants of the vehicle, Yohanna Ruiz-Guerra, 37, of Houston, and Evelyn Juarez, 19, of Humble, Texas, were taken into custody.
After a more thorough search of the vehicle by the officers, the FBI and the FBI’s Pascagoula Safe Streets Task Force, 13.2 pounds of cocaine were found, the statement said.
The women appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo on Thursday. They were ordered held without bond until a preliminary and detention hearing on May 17.
