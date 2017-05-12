South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thusday, May 11, 2017

Chevelle Hover, 24, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of larceny. She is on a hold for Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
Jamie Faye Delaughter, 28, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of probation violation.
Jamonte Robertson, 28, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, schedule 3, 4 or 5.
John Franklin, 27, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on two charges of sale of a controlled substance, marijuana and a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana.
Lamarcus Williams, 27, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of drug court violation.
Lawrence Duckworth, 34, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of motor vehicle theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of a bench warrant.
Maegan Drennan, 29, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of counterfeiting, possession counterfeit bank notes. She also faces a misdemeanor charge on a bench warrant.
Quentin Glass, 22, was arrested May 11, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on felony charges of rape, burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. He is on a hold for Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
Robert Bennefield, 63, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of felony eluding. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no driver's license and DUI (refusal).
Ryan McMillan, 26, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of commercial burglary.
Tiffany Wheeler, 35, was arrested May 11, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction and possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone.
Comments