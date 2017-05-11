A Gulfport teen got off the bus after school and hasn't been seen since

Police are searching for a teenage girl who went missing after school Thursday, and she may be with a 43-year-old man.
Gulfport police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Justus Dorsey.
Dorsey was last seen getting off a school bus on Sharp Boulevard Thursday afternoon. She was wearing a black-and-white shirt, black pants and high-top Jordan shoes, Gulfport Police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
Dorsey may possibly be with 43-year-old Ricky Barnes.
Bromen said Barnes is known to drive a green 1986 Chevrolet Camaro.
Anyone with information on Dorsey's whereabouts should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
