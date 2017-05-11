Crime

May 11, 2017 9:59 PM

A Gulfport teen got off the bus after school and hasn't been seen since

By Wesley Muller

wmuller@sunherald.com

GULFPORT

Police are searching for a teenage girl who went missing after school Thursday, and she may be with a 43-year-old man.

Gulfport police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Justus Dorsey.

Dorsey was last seen getting off a school bus on Sharp Boulevard Thursday afternoon. She was wearing a black-and-white shirt, black pants and high-top Jordan shoes, Gulfport Police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.

Dorsey may possibly be with 43-year-old Ricky Barnes.

Bromen said Barnes is known to drive a green 1986 Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information on Dorsey's whereabouts should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:59

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos