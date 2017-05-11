His wife called police to report an armed neighbor but he was the one arrested

A Saucier man apparently wasn’t expecting deputies when he answered a knock on his door while holding a loaded firearm, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Deputies had responded to a disturbance call on Twin Lakes Drive, where a caller had reported a neighbor had been waving a weapon. The armed neighbor had left the scene so deputies went to the caller’s home to speak with her.
The woman’s husband answered the door, intoxicated and armed, Peterson said.
Lewis C. Walley, 53, is a felon. A cocaine-distribution conviction in Texas makes it illegal for him to have a firearm.
Deputies arrested Walley on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and took him to the county jail.
He was held on a $50,000 bond set by Judge Diane Ladner.
