2 women were ‘punching and kicking’ before it escalated to a hit-and-run, police said

A Pascagoula woman has been arrested on felony charges in a hit-and-run that injured three people, Moss Point Deputy Chief Brandon Ashley said.
Taiqueria ExKano, 18, was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault after she surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to a report about 9:45 a.m. of three pedestrians who had been struck in the 4200 block of Second Street, Ashley said.
Ashley said police learned ExKano and one of the three had been “punching and kicking” one another, then ExKano jumped into her Honda Accord.
When she drove off, she ran into the woman she had fought, along with a man and another woman, officials said.
All three of those who were hit went by ambulance to Singing River Hospital, where they were treated and released.
ExKano was taken to the Jackson County jail, where her bond was set at a total of $75,000. She had been released on bond Thursday morning.
The case remains under investigation.
To report information, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
