South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Barry Leonardi, 38, was arrested May 10, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for malicious mischief.
Cedrick Belton, 36, was arrested May 10, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for armed robbery.
Dwayne Wallace, 53, was arrested May 10, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on three charges of uttering a forgery. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.
Jonathan Necaise, 19, was arrested May 10, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of burglary of an automobile and possession of burglary tools.
Joseph Reddix Jr., 39, was arrested May 10, 2017, by Gulfport Police on two counts of burglary of a dwelling. He also faces misdemeanors for unlawful tint on automobile windows, no drivers license, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Justyn Vaughan, 24, was arrested May 10, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of burglary of a residence and felony domestic assault. He also faces two misdemeanor contempt of court charges.
Korry Breeland, 37, was arrested May 10, 2017 by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Lewis Walley, 53, was arrested May 10, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Mark Palang, 37, was arrested May 10, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Matthew Cutrer, 27, was arrested May 10, 2017, by MDOC on a parole warrant for burglary, Count II.
Robert Champagne, 34, was arrested May 10, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury.
Sheree Masingo, 35, was arrested May 10, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Yohanna Guerra, 37, was arrested May 10, 2017, by the FBI for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
David Walker, 38, was arrested May 10 on a charge of violation of probation.
Amy Minor, 31, was arrested May 10 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Annie Tate, 18, was arrested May 10 on a charge of felony child endangerment.
Clarence Raines III, 55, was arrested May 10 on a charge of uttering forgery.
David Earl Cobb, 29, was arrested May 10 on the charges of possession of meth.
Shawn Joiner, 48, was arrested May 10 on two counts of commercial burglary.
Yoshikia Allen, 30, was arrested May 10 on the charges of felony DUI and leaving the scene of accident with injury.
Bryan Bebemyer, 31, was arrested May 10 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Shalana Brown, 34, was arrested May 10 on a charge of possession of meth.
