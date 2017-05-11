It wasn’t the getaway bicycle that led to a suspected bank robber’s identity

A man who hid his face in a bank robbery and used a bicycle for his getaway was wearing a distinctive ball cap that led to his identity, an affidavit says.
He also had reported a possible bank robbery at a different bank to throw police off track, a prosecutor said.
Wendell Yarbrough III, wore a black ball cap in the April 19 armed holdup of the Hancock Bank branch on Beatline Road in Long Beach, Detective Brian Beeman wrote in his sworn statement.
Yarbrough allegedly took $6,753.40 from the bank. He had thrown two duffle bags at three tellers and told them to “fill them up,” Beeman said.
Police initially reported the robber wore a stocking over his face and pulled out two weapons during the heist. The robber left on a yellow cruiser-style bike.
The robber wore a black ball cap, dark shorts and a teal-colored T-shirt, as shown in a surveillance picture given to the media. Police found a black ball cap in a pond on Pineville Road near the bank the next day. Beeman said the cap had the word Blacklidge, in yellow letters, on the front of the cap.
Investigators called Blacklidge Emulsions, an asphalt plant, to see if the business had an employee that matched the suspect’s description from the bank surveillance picture.
The business said it had recently fired an employee named Wendell Yarbrough, Beeman said.
What police say they found
Police obtained a picture of Yarbrough from his driver’s license and went to a home on 28th Street, where he was living with family. Yarbrough, 28, was not home, but his father gave police permission to search the residence, Beeman said.
Police reportedly found a wet, white towel in a trash can; the towel was covered with a large amount of what looked like red dye. Tellers had put an exploding dye pack in the bags with some marked money, the affidavit says.
Officers searching the backyard said they found a pair of shorts and a T-shirt in the backyard. Those also were red and wet.
In the garage, they allegedly found a bicycle matching the description of the getaway bike.
Yarbrough had called his father to say he would turn himself in, Beeman said. Police found him in woods off Beatline Road and took him into custody. While arresting him, officers found a soda bottle with money inside, and some of the money was red.
Yarbrough has waived a preliminary hearing. Judge Albert Fountain turned the case over to the next Harrison County grand jury.
A ‘fake’ phone call made
But while preparing for the hearing, Herman Cox said he learned Yarbrough had made a “fake” phone call to police, saying he saw people who appeared to be trying to rob The People’s Bank. Cox is the county prosecuting attorney.
“After the dye pack exploded, (Yarbrough) destroyed a lot of the money because it was covered with red dye,” Cox said.
“Police found about $1,600 that had traces of red dye.”
Yarbrough is held at the county jail on a $750,000 bond.
He faces an armed robbery charge. State law does not have a separate charge for bank robberies.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307
