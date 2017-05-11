A report came in of a suspected DUI. Two cities later, a man is in jail.

What started as an attempted traffic stop on a suspected DUI turned into a chase through two cities, a crash and a man behind bars.
Robert Mitchell Bennefield, 64, was charged with felony eluding, along with misdemeanors of DUI 2nd offense and driving without a license. He was taken to Harrison County jail under $50,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.
Biloxi Police received a call about 9 p.m. Wednesday about a driver who was weaving in traffic, suspected of driving under the influence. Police say they observed a silver GMC pickup with a Mississippi tag traveling without headlights on heading northbound on Interstate 110.
When officers got behind the vehicle, they noted the vehicle was swerving in traffic, nearing striking the center barrier wall on I-110 bridge. When officers tried to pull over the truck, the driver sped off, gaining speeds in excess of 100 mph. According to police, the vehicle nearly struck several other vehicles before crossing into the city of D’Iberville.
Shortly after driving into D’Iberville, the driver of the GMC truck struck another vehicle, and both crashed. Neither driver was injured and Bennefield was taken into custody without incident.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
