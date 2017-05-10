Woman arrested in fatal DUI had blood-alcohol level 3 times the legal limit

Court records show a woman arrested on a charge of DUI causing death had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.
Natalie Duvernay, 30, of Pass Christian, was arrested Monday on a charge of felony DUI causing death. The arrest stems from an April 21 two-vehicle accident that killed Iris Franklin, 30, of Pass Christian.
An affidavit filed in Harrison County indicates Duvernay had a blood-alcohol level of .249. The legal limit in Mississippi is .08.
According to the affidavit, Duvernay “did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously operate a motor vehicle.”
Duvernay, driving a Ford Explorer, hit the driver side of a Toyota driven by Franklin near Church Street and U.S. 90 in Pass Christian, officials said. Franklin was attempting to enter U.S. 90 at the time, Pass Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Franklin died at the crash site.
