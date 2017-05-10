Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

Home security video shows a woman taking a $500 set of golf clubs from the front porch of an Biloxi home.
Jackson County Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn reads a letter written by the mother of a 4-year-old girl who was videotaped by Juan Guzman while she undressed during his sentencing hearing. Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Guzman to serve 15 years, day-for-day, for his crime. Guzman pleaded guilty to two counts of child exploitation.

Lt. Christopher De Back of the Biloxi Police Department holds a press conference in order for the Mississippi Coat Crime Stoppers to announce a $5,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition in Biloxi. The hit-and-run occurred on July 1 on Howard Avenue and just north of Reynoir Street.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Robin Brolaski of Gulfport describes how the helped U.S. Marshals capture a fugitive at a Burger King in Biloxi. Marshals had shown Brolaski a mug shot earlier where she works at a nearby apartment complex. She had seen the man before, but didn’t know him.