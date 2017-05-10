Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

Jackson County Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn reads a letter written by the mother of a 4-year-old girl who was videotaped by Juan Guzman while she undressed during his sentencing hearing. Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Guzman to serve 15 years, day-for-day, for his crime. Guzman pleaded guilty to two counts of child exploitation.
Dwanya Hickerson describes his crime during his plea hearing. Hickerson pleaded guilty to second degree murder and robbery in the July 23, 2016 slaying of Dee Whigham, a transgender nurse from Hattiesburg.
Lt. Christopher De Back of the Biloxi Police Department holds a press conference in order for the Mississippi Coat Crime Stoppers to announce a $5,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition in Biloxi. The hit-and-run occurred on July 1 on Howard Avenue and just north of Reynoir Street.
Robin Brolaski of Gulfport describes how the helped U.S. Marshals capture a fugitive at a Burger King in Biloxi. Marshals had shown Brolaski a mug shot earlier where she works at a nearby apartment complex. She had seen the man before, but didn’t know him.
Jesse Dickerson was tearful as he arrived at court for his initial appearance on charges of leaving the scene of an accident that left three dead and another injured in George County.
Margaret Baker/Sun Herald
mbbaker@sunherald.com