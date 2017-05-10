He was out on bond for a burglary charge when he was arrested on a burglary charge

A Biloxi man was out on bond after a January arrest on burglary charges when he was again arrested on burglary-related charges Wednesday.
Jonathan Glenn Necaise, 19, was arrested on charges of burglary of an automobile and possession of a burglary tools.
Biloxi police Lt. Christopher DeBack said in a press release officers responded to the 700 block of Beach Boulevard, which is near the Hard Rock Casino Biloxi and the Town Green, in reference to a reported auto burglary. DeBack said upon officers’ arrival, Necaise was found to be in possession of tools used in burglaries.
Necaise was taken to the Harrison County Jail where his bond was denied by Judge Albert Fountain.
