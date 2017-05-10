Biloxi man fled scene of crash that left one injured, police say

A Biloxi man left the scene after striking a motorcyclist with his pickup, police said.
Robert Gray Champagne, 34, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injuries. The incident occurred April 28, authorities said.
Biloxi Police Sgt. O’Neil Adams said in a press release Champagne was operating a Ford F150 in the 1800 block of Beach Boulevard when it collided with a motorcycle traveling in the area. He said Champagne left the scene after the collision, but was followed by witnesses.
Champagne was arrested without incident that same night on charges of failure to yield, driving under a suspended driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident. He was arrested again after Judge Albert Fountain was notified of the severity of the motorcyclists injuries and Champagne’s charge was upgraded to a felony.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
