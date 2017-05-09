Mother of 5 switched places with another inmate to escape, but now she’s paying for it

An Ocean Springs woman who escaped from the Jackson County jail when she switched places with another jail detainee who was up for release has pleaded guilty to a felony escape charge.
In addition, Tiffanie Ann Miller, 33, has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of felony shoplifting.
Circuit Judge Dale Harkey sentenced Miller to five years in prison, with one year to serve and four years under post-release supervision, for the escape. He also sentenced her to serve two more years in prison for the shoplifting at Wal-Mart in Pascagoula.
The judge also fined her $1,500 and ordered her to pay more than more $7,000 in restitution. Miller entered the pleas in April.
In the shoplifting case, she admitted to stealing thousands in merchandise from Wal-Mart. Among the items the single mother of five stole were 39 cans of baby formula and baby wipes.
She escaped Sept. 27 when she swapped places with another jail detainee, Tenia Stork, 31. Stork was being held on a contempt of court charge when authorities received a court order for her release.
Miller answered when a guard called out Stork’s name, then left the jail. She had changed into Stork’s street clothes.
Stork was arrested on a charge of aiding in the escape of a felon.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Dykes prosecuted the case.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
