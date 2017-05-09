Crime

May 09, 2017 12:15 PM

Teens looking for unlocked vehicles found eight burglary victims, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Jackson County

The arrests of an 18-year-old and four younger teens solves eight auto burglaries from complaints of thefts from unlocked vehicles, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Christopher Swanner Jr., 18, of Ocean Springs, is held with no bond pending a court hearing in Jackson County. The others, ages 14 to 17, face charges in Jackson County Youth Court, he said.

Their arrests Sunday and Monday led to the recovery of property stolen last week from auto burglaries in the Gulf Park Estates and St. Andrews neighborhoods, Ezell said.

The thefts serve as a reminder to lock vehicles, even in your own driveway, and to keep valuables in vehicles out of sight, he said.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

