He told girl she’d never see a relative again unless she had sex, investigator says

A 56-year-old man used threats to coerce a minor into sexual activity over a three-year period, an investigator said.
Ernesto Rosalio Martinez told the 15-year-old girl that she’d never see a certain family member again if she told the police about his sexual advances, Detective Lt. Coley Judy said.
Martinez has been arrested on three counts of sexual battery. He is held at the Harrison County jail on a $250,000 bond.
He had been dating one of the girl’s family members, and his threats to the girl also implied threats to against her relative, Judy said.
An affidavit alleges the sexual assaults occurred at the relative’s home in Saucier from April 2014 until December 2016, he said.
The girl later told her mother, and the mother contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
The girl participated in a forensic interview and charges where signed against Martinez on three particular assaults, Judy said.
Martinez was jailed Monday night. The maximum penalty for one count of sexual battery is 30 years in prison.
