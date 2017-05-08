Have you seen these motorcycles? They were stolen in D’Iberville, police say

Police are trying to find whoever stole two motorcycles over the weekend from Arbor View Apartments on Auto Mall Parkway.
Police Capt. Marty Griffin said the motorcycles belong to two unrelated male tenants. Both motorcycles were in the parking lot.
One of the motorcycles is a 2007 Buell XB1 Firebolt. The motorcycle is black with red rims. The second motorcycle is a 2006 Suzuki GSX 1000. It is black, painted with green flames, and has lights beneath the rear fender.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Crime Stoppers tips also can be submitted online.
