He got away the first time, cops say, but police were ready when a second call came in

Police responding to a call about a vehicle burglary didn’t get their man the first time, but when a second call came in, they were ready.
D’Iberville Police arrested Michael Runnell Toler II, 25, on two counts of vehicle burglary on Monday. Officers first got a call in the early morning hours Monday about a vehicle burglary on Amber Drive, but arrived on scene after the suspect fled.
Officers were still in the area when a second complaint came in not far away on Noll Drive. Officers set up a perimeter where the suspect was last seen and found Toler hiding behind an apartment building on Peach Street with items missing from the burglarized vehicles.
Toler was taken to the Harrison County jail on a bond of $100,000 set by Judge Albert Fountain. The state Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Toler with no bond for a probation warrant for commercial burglary.
