May 08, 2017 2:37 PM

Man wanted for two years in $8K embezzlement turns himself in, police say

By Justin Mitchell

A man who has been listed as a fugitive since 2015 surrendered to D’Iberville police Monday on a felony embezzlement charge, police said.

D’Iberville Capt. Marty Griffin said Charles James Thompson is accused of embezzling over $8,000 while he was employed with Hertz, a rental car company in the 1000 block of Boney Avenue.

Thompson has been wanted for about two years, police said.

He was arrested Monday and taken to the Harrison County jail. Thompson is held on a $10,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.

