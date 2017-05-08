Deputies say man admitted severely beating his roommate

Harrison County Deputies arrested Matthew Scott Hale, 29, on a felony charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly confessed to severely beating his roommate.
A news release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Sunday to the report of an assault at a residence on Thomas Lawton Road. The man who had been beaten was taken to Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport, then flown to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.
The victim, who was not identified, is in serious but stable condition, the news release said.
Hale told deputies he beat his roommate after the two argued, the news release said. Hale was booked into the Harrison County jail, where Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner set his bond at $100,000.
