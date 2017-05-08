Witnesses say woman drove onto Biloxi Bridge walking lane, hit pedestrian

A Pensacola, Florida, woman was impaired when she crossed the Biloxi Bay Bridge in the pedestrian lane, striking a young woman and fleeing the scene, police said.
Motorists were calling Ocean Spring police before Yo’Shikia Tawanna Allen struck the woman, who’s in her 20s, Investigator Terry Hines said.
The hit-and-run occurred about 8:23 p.m. Sunday after witnesses called police to say they saw a woman driving on the walking path on the Biloxi side of the bridge, Hines said.
“One witness put the driver on the bridge by the Golden Nugget,” he said. “People started calling it in and (Allen) continued after she struck the young female, coming all the way down to our side of the bridge.”
Police stopped the vehicle at General Pershing and Porter avenues, Hines said.
The injured woman was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. She has been released from the hospital, he said.
Police arrested Allen on charges of felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident causing injuries, also a felony.
Allen was being held in the Ocean Springs jail pending a bond hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
