Woman tried to protect a felon and gets arrested as well, official says

A sheriff’s official said a woman was arrested after investigators confirmed she’d hidden a gun to prevent a felon from facing another charge.
Deputies have arrested Mary Beth McColley, 31, on charges of conspiracy and tampering with physical evidence, Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said.
She removed a gun from one place and took it to another to protect Daniel Robert McColley, Grannan said. He didn’t say how the McColleys are related.
Deputies had arrested the 31-year-old man April 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and hindering prosecution. They gave him an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon on May 1.
Deputies arrested Mary Beth McColley on Thursday. She was released from the county jail Friday on bonds that total $20,000 bond.
Daniel McColley remained in custody Sunday. His bonds total $37,500.
He has a Kiln address and she has a Pass Christian address, the docket shows.
Daniel McColley had been out of jail since March 12, when he posted bond on a burglary charge.
This is his ninth time to be jailed since 2013, according to the jail docket. His arrests since then include multiple counts of residential burglary and contempt of court, and charges of felony eluding, DUI and shoplifting.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments