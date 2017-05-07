South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from Saturday, May 6, 2017

Eric Pierre Constant, 32, was arrested by the Waveland Police Department on Saturday, May 6, 2017, on a charge of eluding a law officer and misdemeanor charges of driving while license suspended or canceled and improper equipment.
Jayson Scott Davidson, 31, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Saturday, May 6, 2017, on a probation warrant on a felony conviction.
Lagenia Lynette Bell, 49, was arrested Saturday, May 6, 2017, by the Pascagoula Police Department on a charge of felony DUI (third offense) and misdemeanor charges of careless driving, child restraint violation and license suspended due to a DUI.
Michael Anthony Nettles, 57, was arrested Saturday, May 5, 2017, by the Gautier Police Department on a charge of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting, petit larceny, public drunk, contempt of court and false ID information.
Mona Renee Kinworth, 58, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, May 6, 2017, on a pluries capias warrant involving a pending embezzlement charge from a 2015 arrest.
Shaquayn Dariontae James Bland, 21, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, May 6, on a warrant for failure to appear in Circuit Court on a burglary charge, and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
Terrance Lamonz Williams Sr., 36, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, May 6, 2017, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, a probation warrant on a drug possession conviction, and misdemeanor charges of improper turn/fail to signal, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
