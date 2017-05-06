Crime

May 06, 2017 12:42 PM

Gulfport police say man sexually abused a child for four years

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Gulfport police say they arrested a man Friday who sexually abused a child for four years.

Thomas Joseph Shaver, 50, was arrested on four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said the molestation took place between 2005 and 2009.

“The victim was going through therapy and alluded to some abuse,” Bromen said. “The initial call was made in February and after an investigation, the affidavits were signed on Friday.”

Bromen said Shaver was released from the Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

