Crime

May 05, 2017 5:28 PM

She told school officials a man had sexually assaulted her at her home, police say

By Justin Vicory

jvicory@sunherald.com

Police arrested a Gulfport man on a rape charge after girl told officials at her school she had been sexually assaulted.

Police Capt. Marty Griffin said police arrested the man Friday after an investigation.

The girl told police she had been sexually assaulted in her home hours earlier, Griffin said.

The man was visiting family members in the girl’s home.

Chief Wayne Payne thanked the school and school resource officers for taking quick action.

The man is held at the Harrison County jail on $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory

