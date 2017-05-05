She distracted Best Buy employees while he took a computer, police say

D’Iberville police need help to identify a man and a woman officials say took items from Best Buy that led to felony shoplifting charges.
A man and woman entered the store in the Promenade shopping center at 7 p.m. Sunday, police Capt. Marty Griffin said, and used a “distraction” technique to occupy employees so one could take items and leave the store.
Video surveillance showed the woman distracted employees while her accomplice took a computer system worth more than $1,000.
The man and woman left in a black SUV that was parked behind another business, Griffin said.
Best Buy conducted an in-house investigation and turned its findings over to the D’Iberville retail crimes unit Thursday, Griffin said.
Anyone who can help identify the man and woman is asked to call the police department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
