Can you help ID man Biloxi police say used stolen credit card?

Biloxi police need help to identify a man they said used a stolen credit card at a Biloxi ATM.
Police Lt. Christopher De Back said the man used a stolen credit card at an ATM in the 1600 block of Popp’s Ferry Road the morning of April 29.
He is described as black, with long dreadlocks. In the photo recorded on the ATM’s camera he is wearing a green Wal-Mart vest. The man also appears to have a tattoo on the top of his right wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Biloxi police at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments