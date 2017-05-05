Man called police to say he killed his wife, officials say

The Gulfport man arrested in the death of his wife called police Wednesday to say he had killed her.
Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen confirmed William Douglas Bryant Jr., 48, told police he killed his wife, Kari Whitley, 43, with a hammer.
Bromen said Bryant told police he killed her two or three days before he phoned the police department.
Police found Whitley’s body Wednesday afternoon when they arrived to Legacy at Gulf Pointe Apartments, where she lived.
Bromen said the department would not confirm a hammer was used in her death, only that it was a blunt object.
Bryant made an initial appearance in court Friday morning. He’s being held in Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond.
He had served time for abusing Whitley.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments