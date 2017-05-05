Man with three DUI convictions arrested again, this time on a felony DUI charge

A Pass Christian man faces a felony DUI charge now that police have learned he has been convicted of DUI three times.
Gulfport police arrested Brett James Ducote, 36, Friday after a 5:30 a.m. police stop on a traffic violation, Sgt. Joshua Bromen said. Ducote was pulled over at 15th Street and 22nd Avenue and had signs of operating his vehicle impaired, he said.
Further investigation showed his DUI convictions. Police then obtained an arrest warrant on a felony charge.
One of his prior DUIs was from an arrest Dec. 1, 2015, also in Gulfport, the Harrison County jail docket shows. He served three days in jail.
The penalty for felony DUI is two to 10 years in prison.
Until October, a third DUI was a felony if the two DUI convictions occurred within five years. However, a law change effective October 1 makes a fourth DUI charge a felony regardless of the time frame.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set Ducote’s bond at $40,000.
He was being held at the Harrison County jail.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
