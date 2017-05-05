South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 4, 2017

Brent Jones, 23, was arrested May 4, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on circuit court warrants for burglary of all but a dwelling and two counts of burglary of an auto.
Eugene Almon, 68, was arrested May 4, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for simple assault on a police officer. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of drunkenness in a public place.
Julio Williams, 34, was arrested May 4, 2017, Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone and possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He also was arrested on probation warrants for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Katherine Plescia, 33, was arrested May 4, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She also is serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotics).
Malcom Davis, 29, was arrested May 4, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for manslaughter. He is on a hold for MDOC.
Mark Fayard, 46, was arrested May 4, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Mary McColley, 31, was arrested May 4, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of conspiracy and tampering with physical evidence.
Michael Penn, 27, was arrested May 4, 2017, bu Biloxi Police on a charge of grand larceny.
Shane Davis, 28, was arrested May 4, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of grand larceny.
Damien Wroten, 33, was arrested May 4 on a charge of violation of probation.
Ashlie Nicole Wilson, 26, was arrested May 4 on a charge of violation of probation.
Clinton Ray Elswick, 26, was arrested May 4 on a charge of violation of probation..
