She was in the bathroom and saw a ‘peep hole.’ He was jailed the next day.

Hancock County sheriff's deputies last week arrested a Kiln man who allegedly held a cell phone through a "peep hole" and recorded video of an underage girl.
Jail records show James Clingan was arrested last week on a voyeurism charge. According to a criminal affidavit filed in April 27, Clingan was at a Kiln residence and was "spying" on a juvenile female by looking through a "peep hole" in the bathroom wall.
Hancock County Sheriff's Chief Investigator Glen Grannan said Tuesday that Clingan either lived at or was a frequent guest at the residence.
Grannan said Clingan was holding a cell phone through the wall and taking video of the girl.
The girl, however, noticed the phone sticking through the hole and then notified another adult in the home, Grannan said.
The sheriff's office was called to investigate and Clingan was arrested the following day.
He was taken to the Hancock County jail and was later released on a $15,000 bond.
