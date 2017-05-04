Woman’s casino losses include her car keys, then her car — to a thief

Surveillance pictures show a man who police say stole the car of a woman who had lost her keys at IP Casino Resort.
The woman had lost her keys in the casino on Bayview Avenue, Investigator Kris Hines Jr. said.
The man found her keys, then found her car and took it, he said.
The vehicle is a silver 2010 Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag numer of HIX198.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or call its criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112.
Tipsters also can give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or visiting its website, mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments