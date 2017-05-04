South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Brandon McGowan, 30, was arrested May 3, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of malicious mischief. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on the enclosed land of another.
Christopher Notter, 35, was arrested May 3, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine/destroamphetamine.
Elliott Lewis, 20, was arrested May 3, 2017, by Biloxi Police on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Erica Rodriguez, 29, was arrested May 3, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on alias capias warrants for receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, heroin; and possession of a stolen firearm.
Hubert Lindsey, 66, was arrested May 3, 2017, by MDOC on a circuit court warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Joshua Sonier, 31, was arrested May 3, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for vehicle theft.
Michael Parker, 29, was arrested May 3, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is on a hold for MDOC.
Rico Hua, 20, was arrested May 3, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and careless driving.
William Bryant, 48, was arrested May 3, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of murder in the first degree.
Ivan Pittman, 28, was arrested May 3 on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Brandon Wilson, 35, was arrested May 3 on a charge of possession of weapon by felon.
Derek Wayne Meadows, 28, was arrested May 3 on he charges of violation of probation and motor vehicle theft.
James Moran, 24, was arrested May 3 on a charge of identity theft.
Kris Perry, 33, was arrested May 3 on a charge of identity theft.
Krystal Lynn Barbo, 23, was arrested May 3 on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Margaret Crandle, 54, was arrested May 3 on a charge of violation of probation.
Marvette Anderson Jr., 24, was arrested May 3 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Robert Stone, 61, was arrested May 3 on a charge of possession of cocaine.
William Nails, 23, was arrested May 3 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
