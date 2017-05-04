He escaped custody, but his time on the run ended in George County

A man considered armed and dangerous and wanted for escape has been taken into custody, according to the George County Sheriff’s Department.
Charles “Bo” Mott, 34, of Lucedale, was picked up Wednesday, though details of where the arrest occurred has not yet been released. Mott was wanted there on a charge of aggravated assault.
Sheriff Keith Havard plans to release additional information on the arrest and the charge later Thursday.
Mott had been on the run since April 12, shortly after Jackson County deputies served a warrant on Mott, the charges of which were not disclosed. He had been picked up then in the Helena community, but then somehow escaped custody while the arresting officers were searching a home.
Jackson County deputies later learned Mott had stolen a 1999 Ford Expedition.
