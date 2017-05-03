Crime

May 03, 2017 6:36 PM

Moss Point man leads deputies on chase into Alabama, sheriff says

By Justin Vicory

jvicory@sunherald.com

A Moss Point man led authorities on a vehicle and foot pursuit Wednesday that ended in Grand Bay, Alabama.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the man refused to stop when deputies tried to pull him over on U.S. 90 about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

They chased him to the Grand Bay area, where he abandoned the car and ran into the woods.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Departments K-9 unit tracked the man to a nearby house. The address matched mail and identification found in the car.

Drugs also were recovered in the car, Ezell said.

Ezell said a positive identification and charges are pending for the man.

Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory

