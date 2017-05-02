Man wanted for shoplifting found at it again at another store, police say

A man wanted on a shoplifting charge at Wal-Mart was arrested soon afterward, while trying to shoplift from a department store at Edgewater Mall, police said.
Ky Douglas Maultsby, 29, of Vancleave, assaulted a Wal-Mart employee Tuesday after Maultsby tried to roll a shopping cart out of the store, Investigator Nick Sonnier said.
The assistant manager grabbed the buggy to prevent him from leaving with the merchandise, Sonnier said. The assistant manager was not seriously injured.
Maultsby ran out the store’s lawn and garden exit, Sonnier said, leaving behind $1,000 in merchandise including clothing items and computer accessories.
Police soon received a call from Dillard’s department store of a man trying to shoplift there. Store security personnel detained the man for police. Investigators identified Maultsby from the Wal-Mart incident, officials said.
Maultsby was booked at the Harrison County jail on a $10,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.
The Dillard’s charge is a misdemeanor, as is the simple assault of the Wal-Mart employee, Sonnier said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
