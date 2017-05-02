Writer wounded during 2013 second-line shooting succumbs to injuries

Writer and cultural advocate Deborah Cotton died Tuesday at University Medical Center, succumbing to injuries she suffered four years ago during the notorious Mother's Day second-line mass shooting, according to close friends. She was 52.
Sassy, stylish and passionate, Cotton was raised in Texas and Oklahoma and moved to New Orleans in 2005, not long before Hurricane Katrina struck. Almost instantly, she embraced the city's culture and communities with a singular zeal.
She became known for her writing about second-lines, Mardi Gras Indian practices and other New Orleans mainstays under the name “Big Red Cotton," blogging, tweeting and filming nearly every Sunday second-line parade.
When she was shot during the Original Big 7 parade in 2013, she was right in the middle of the crowd, filming the musicians and buckjumpers.
