May 02, 2017 4:37 PM

No charges for cops in shooting death of Alton Sterling, report says

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

The Justice Department will not bring charges against Baton Rouge police officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Four people close to the case told the Washington Post the Justice Department will reveal it has closed the probe in the next 24 hours.

Sterling’s death was videotaped and went viral on social media and prompted racial unrest across the city.

Sterling was killed on July 5, 2016.

