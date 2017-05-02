Crime

May 02, 2017 2:23 PM

Teen is charged as an adult in George County shooting

By Margaret Baker

George County investigators have arrested a 16-year-old accused of shooting a man Friday night in the Basin community, Sheriff Keith Havard said.

The teen, who was charged as an adult, is accused of firing into a car and injuring a man in the area of Pine Bluff Estates. The victim was taken to an George County Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Deputies arrested the minor on charges of aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. He was charged as an adult and later bonded out of the George County jail. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

To report information, call the George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-4811 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

