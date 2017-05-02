He was ‘defending his family’ when he shot possible intruder, cops say

- An Ocean Springs resident was “defending his family” when he shot a man who was rattling a door knob and kicking and banging on a door to his home, Police Capt. William Jackson said Tuesday.
Evidence in the case will be presented to a Jackson County grand jury to determine if any criminal charges will be filed in the case.
“He had two small kids in the house along with his wife,” Jackson said. “He told him, ‘You need to stop, go away’ and things of that nature, but he refused to leave. This resident was defending his family.”
The homeowner, Jackson said, thought the man was trying to break into his home.
The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, but police are not identifying who was shot or the address of where the shooting occurred.
